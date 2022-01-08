Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX) Shares Down 0.4%

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.16. Approximately 148,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 159,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.04.

About Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX)

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

