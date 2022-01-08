NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$9.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

NVA has been the subject of several other research reports. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.86.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$7.11 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$1.01 and a one year high of C$7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$222.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$724,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,847,984.08.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.