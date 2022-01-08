nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 583.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 55.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NVT opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

