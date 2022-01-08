NXM 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13,745.00 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $684.20 million and approximately $13,745.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can now be purchased for $103.48 or 0.00247271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00061042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005565 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,893,610 coins and its circulating supply is 6,611,609 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

