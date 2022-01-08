Oak Street Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 9,581 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,035% compared to the average volume of 844 put options.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $2,091,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $1,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 525,941 shares of company stock worth $21,270,269. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $139,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 692.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OSH. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.