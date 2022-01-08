Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OBYCF stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.32. Obayashi has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25.
Obayashi Company Profile
Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.