Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OBYCF stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.32. Obayashi has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

