ODUWA Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $7,383.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODUWA has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,948.04 or 0.99993966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00093144 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00033598 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00042079 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.67 or 0.00854973 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

