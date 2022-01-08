Odyssey (OCN) Market Cap Tops $1.92 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $15,019.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00061648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

