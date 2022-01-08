Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $309.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $30,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $9.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.60. 1,010,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $192.76 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $352.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.31.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.