Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the November 30th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCPNY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 26,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,406. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Olympus has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts expect that Olympus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

