Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Amundi acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $244,544,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 192.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,358,000 after purchasing an additional 784,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,619,000 after purchasing an additional 607,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,771,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,723,000 after purchasing an additional 539,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $78.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.20.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

