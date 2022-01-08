ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Down 7.6%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) shares traded down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.67 and last traded at $33.67. 26,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,519,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONON. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Williams Financial Group raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ON (NYSE:ONON)
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
