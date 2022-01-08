ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Down 7.6%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) shares traded down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.67 and last traded at $33.67. 26,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,519,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONON. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Williams Financial Group raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Get ON alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.