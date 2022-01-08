One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.04 million, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 226.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,741 shares in the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

