Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.42

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 6546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPRO shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Open Lending alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $996,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,099,913. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.