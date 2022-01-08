Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.42

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 6546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPRO shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28.
In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $996,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,099,913. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)
Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.
