OpenOcean Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.43 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $40.19 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00059908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00076820 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.54 or 0.07610927 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00075090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,860.68 or 0.99794663 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007116 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

