OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $0.0727 on Major Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0727 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $908,281.75 and approximately $46,960.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00059297 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00075460 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.58 or 0.07586793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00073905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,617.18 or 0.99931348 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007061 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

