Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in December

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKNEF remained flat at $$21.65 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. Optiva has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $31.40.

Get Optiva alerts:

Optiva Company Profile

Optiva, Inc provides software products, solutions and services to network operators throughout the world, including wireless, wireline, broadband and satellite. The firm offers real-time billing, a cloud-enabled converged billing and customer care platform, which provides real-time unified billing, rating, and charging for the operator’s data, voice, and messaging services; customer care capabilities; subscriber promotions and loyalty programs; and self-care options for prepaid, postpaid, and hybrid subscribers.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Optiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.