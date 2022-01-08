Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in December

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RKNEF remained flat at $$21.65 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. Optiva has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $31.40.
Optiva Company Profile
