Opus Reaches Market Cap of $86,484.61 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Opus has a market cap of $86,484.61 and $4.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opus has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar. One Opus coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Opus Profile

Opus (OPT) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

