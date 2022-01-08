Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Cut by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after buying an additional 33,084 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 5,455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 208,094 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after acquiring an additional 204,348 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.22. The firm has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

