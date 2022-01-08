Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Orange County Bancorp Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank. It provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit and remote deposits. It also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit. Orange County Bancorp Inc. is based in Middletown, New York. “

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:OBT opened at $41.69 on Thursday. Orange County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $18.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBT. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $22,063,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $3,163,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $4,429,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $5,354,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orange County Bancorp (OBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.