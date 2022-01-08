Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Get Orange alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Orange from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orange has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

ORAN stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.3382 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 106,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orange (ORAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.