O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to announce sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $13.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $13.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $654.89.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $17.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $682.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $710.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $661.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $557,951,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after acquiring an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

