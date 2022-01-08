Origin Sport Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $100,071.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00115019 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00013567 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

