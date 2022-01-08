Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,400 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the November 30th total of 285,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 680,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 339,939 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,418,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after buying an additional 283,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 249,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 238,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,123. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $121.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.21.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.