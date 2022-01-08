Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Given New $24.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.40.
Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $22.45.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.40%.
In related news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.
Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
