Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Given New $24.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

