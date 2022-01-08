Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,100 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the November 30th total of 207,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

ORN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. 32,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,812. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.40 million, a PE ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 0.85. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $139.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ORN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Orion Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 257.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 62,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 109,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

