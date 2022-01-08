Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,159 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 212,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 44,177 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.56. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

