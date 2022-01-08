Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Short Interest Update

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,600 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 264,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.79. The stock had a trading volume of 110,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.66. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $71.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

