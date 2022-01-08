Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Outset Medical alerts:

NASDAQ OM opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $171,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $212,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,074 shares of company stock valued at $7,376,778. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 300.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Outset Medical by 372.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 34,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.