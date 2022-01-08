Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). William Blair also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 233,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

