Pacira BioSciences’ (PCRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wedbush currently has a $97.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.09.

PCRX opened at $60.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $67,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

