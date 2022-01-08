PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $53.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.69.

PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE:PD opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,293 shares of company stock worth $8,301,625. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

