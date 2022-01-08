PAID Network Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001328 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $46.23 million and approximately $210,087.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00060586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00077890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,196.07 or 0.07627738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00075842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,924.35 or 1.00056722 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007286 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

