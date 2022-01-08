Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 2,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate Office & Other, and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

