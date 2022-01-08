Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Papa John’s have outperformed the industry in the past year. The upside can be primarily attributed to product innovation, partnerships, international expansion and franchising initiatives. The company is continually striving to overcome barriers to expand in existing international markets and identify new market opportunities. Features like early access to new products coupled with better targeting of offers and promotions have been adding to the positives. Of late, earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Surge in cases, vaccinations and new variants continue to create a dynamic situation. This along with supply chain disruptions, inflation, and high costs associated with product launch, marketing campaigns and other sales-building initiatives is a concern.”

PZZA has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $127.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -311.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.62.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.46%.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 219,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,908,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth $3,891,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth $401,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

