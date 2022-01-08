Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.92%.
Shares of Park Aerospace stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,659. Park Aerospace has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $276.59 million, a PE ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.82.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.
About Park Aerospace
Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.
