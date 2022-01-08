Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.92%.

Shares of Park Aerospace stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,659. Park Aerospace has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $276.59 million, a PE ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 125.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 41.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

