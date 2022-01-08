PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $1,262,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after acquiring an additional 198,742 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.62.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $187.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

