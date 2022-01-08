PB Bankshares Inc’s (NASDAQ:PBBK) Lock-Up Period To End on January 11th

PB Bankshares’ (NASDAQ:PBBK) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 11th. PB Bankshares had issued 2,777,250 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $27,772,500 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of PB Bankshares’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBBK opened at $13.77 on Friday. PB Bankshares has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PB Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PB Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of PB Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PB Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PB Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PB Bankshares Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

