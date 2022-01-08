PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to post sales of $25.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $21.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $96.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $99.40 million, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $101.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

PCB Bancorp stock remained flat at $$23.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,383. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $341.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.85. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.87%.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,819 shares of company stock worth $552,330. 22.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 367,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 62.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 125,279 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $4,609,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $3,630,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

