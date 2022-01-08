PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Short Interest Update

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO David A. Neumann purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $48,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get PCTEL alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PCTEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 36.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 47,921 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of PCTEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 1,639.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 346,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 86,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCTEL stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 51,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 0.28. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.44%.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.