Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th.

Shares of TSE PPL traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,358. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.01. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$32.30 and a 1-year high of C$43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.81.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5899998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total transaction of C$61,952.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.86.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

