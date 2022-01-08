Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $96.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PENN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.71.

Shares of PENN opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $43.36 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 364.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

