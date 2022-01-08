Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Short Interest Update

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.50. 177,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,025. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $195.42 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.42.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $698,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,131 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,999. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.