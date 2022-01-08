Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $846.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,079 shares of company stock worth $625,569 over the last 90 days. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 31.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 77,947.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perdoceo Education (PRDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.