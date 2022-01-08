Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $685,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,422 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,874 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,046 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 66,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 855,600 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $41,488,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

