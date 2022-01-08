Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) PT Raised to €245.00

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €237.00 ($269.32) to €245.00 ($278.41) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised Pernod Ricard to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

