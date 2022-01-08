PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.57

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 3958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

PETS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $505.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 19.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 50,009 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in PetMed Express by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,012 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetMed Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

