Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives GBX 525 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 525 ($7.07).

PETS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.68) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.07) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.48) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.07) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

PETS opened at GBX 454.60 ($6.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 468.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 476.02. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 367.60 ($4.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($7.07).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.33%.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

