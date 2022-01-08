Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 5,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 7,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10.

Pexip Holding ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXPHF)

Pexip Holding ASA, a technology company that delivers a video-first meeting platform. Its platform simplifies video communication across borders, businesses, and platforms, enabling everyone to be seen, heard, and included. The company offers self-hosted and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing built on the Pexip Infinity technology; and provides interoperability, including Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Gateway interop, video system device registration, and a world-class meeting and calling service.

