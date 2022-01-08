Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Cut by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $312.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

